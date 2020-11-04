Another challenge

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the government had announced the closure of schools across the country. After almost seven months, education institutions have reopened. However, this reopening has brought a financial challenge for a large number of parents. Many private schools have asked parents to pay the fee for the last six months – when the schools were closed.

Because of the restrictions that were imposed to fight against the virus, many parents lost their jobs and other means of income. Under such circumstances, it is quite difficult for parents to pay the fee. Private school owners should have a look at this issue and provide some relief to the people.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran