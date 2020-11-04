Expensive medicines

Rising inflation has made the life of the people extremely difficult in the country. A majority of the people are now unable to buy essential items. The biggest issue that the people are facing relates to an astronomical increase in prices of medicines. The prices of a majority of life-saving medicines have been increased. In this Naya Pakistan, the people have nowhere to go. They cannot even afford their medical treatment.

The incumbent government should take notice of medicine prices that have created more difficulties for the people. Given the poor economic conditions of the people, the latest increase in prices of medicine should be reversed.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur