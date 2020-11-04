Tackling pollution

This refers to the article ‘Rising pollution’ (Oct 29) by Iftekhar A Khan. The writer has talked about the increasing levels of environmental and noise pollution. With the onset of winter, cities in Punjab deal with thick clouds of smog. One of the main reason for smog is stubble burning after harvesting crops in a field. Also, the burning of trash, vehicular emissions and factory smoke are the main factors that result in an increase in smog.

The writer has also talked about noise pollution, which is not commonly discussed. A human ear can tolerate any sound at 60 dB. Any sound at or above 80 dB can be dangerous for humans. The writer has rightly suggested that policymakers should consider noise pollution as something which is injurious to human health and devise a holistic policy to tackle it.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad