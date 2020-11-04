Optimism over despair

The PTI-led government has been facing many challenges ever since the party came to power. It is true that there are areas where a lot of improvement is required. However, the opposition cannot pinpoint a single mega corruption scam during the past two years of this government. As far as key development projects are concerned, it is this government which has initiated the construction of two mega dams in addition to building small dams. Special economic zones are being set up under CPEC to accelerate manufacturing and generate employment. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health cards have been issued to citizens. The same initiative will be launched in Punjab. The PM has also inaugurated the campus of Pakistan’s first foreign engineering university. This year, the country achieved another milestone by generating a current account surplus. Foreign remittances also registered a significant increase. While the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated many countries, the PTI government has managed it effectively.

Food inflation is a challenge not only for Pakistan but also for other developing countries. In India, prices of essential items increased following the pandemic. Inflation in Pakistan is not a new phenomenon. Here, the unemployment crisis is not as severe as in India or other countries.

Arif Majeed

Karachi