Safety at work

This refers to the news report ‘Ship-breakers demand implementation of safety rules’ (Nov 2). It is the responsibility of the Balochistan government to appoint labour inspectors to ensure that all shipyards meet safety standards. Yard owners must not be allowed to carry out operations if they fail to implement safety measures.

Also, there should be trained firefighters who can deal with any unfortunate situation. The relevant authorities must take adequate steps to implement safety measures.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt