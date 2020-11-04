ADB approves $2mln Covid grant

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $2 million grant agreement with Pakistan to strengthen the country’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang signed the agreement.

The grant, financed from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will help provide life-saving medical supplies, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, and other critical equipment for communities affected by the pandemic.

ADB's Yang and Aida Girma, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan, signed the administrative agreement, which will enable UNICEF to procure the supplies and equipment using the grant.

“ADB continues to work closely with the government of Pakistan and development partners to assist Pakistan in sustaining the gains made in combating the pandemic,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang.

“The grant to be administered through UNICEF will help strengthen Pakistan’s response to the COVID-19 challenge. Pakistan needs to maintain its strong efforts to contain the pandemic through robust prevention and control measures as well as by ensuring the provision of essential medical and emergency healthcare facilities, considering the recent increase in the infection rates.”