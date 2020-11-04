Rupee gains further

KARACHI: The rupee posted further gains against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 159.97 against the dollar, slightly stronger from Monday’s closing of 160.11.

In the open market, the rupee ended steady at 160 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the local currency appreciated consistently, hovering below 160 level against the greenback.

“We were expecting the pair would remain steady at 160 mark in the near-term.

However, the rupee crossed this level amid robust inflows and flat dollar demand from importers,” a currency dealer said. “Some dollar selling by exporters also provided support to the domestic currency.”

“The rising trend in the rupee seems to continue, as more inflows are lined up. The expected subdued dollar demand for the import payments will also justify this assumption,” the dealer added.