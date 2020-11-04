Stocks soar 3.5 percent on subdued CPI

Stocks on Tuesday turned the tide of losses with a tremendous rally led by banks and energy stocks, mostly because investors cheered the tame October inflation numbers, giving the virus jitters a break, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 3.5 percent or 1,368.70 points to close at 40,480.88 points level, while volumes increased to 383.953 million shares, compared with 322.289 million in the previous session.

Topline Securities in a note said, “Shrugging off concerns of rising COVID-19 cases, the market recovered sharply and it was the highest single day increase since April 2020 (six months)”.

Lower than expected CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation numbers also buoyed sentiment, the report said adding that towards the end of the session PM Imran Khan’s announcement of a reduction in electricity tariff on additional consumption also provided further impetus.

Following the benchmark’s suit, KSE-30 shares index also hit a high of 3.6 percent or 590.57 points to end at 16,994.02 points level.

Ovais Ahsan, CEO Optimus Capital Management, said, “The market rallied strongly after the selling pressure, set off by the futures rollover last week, abated and below consensus inflation numbers for October rejuvenated sentiment”.

Banking stocks led the rally as news reports suggested that the IMF may require the government to raise interest rates by 200-300bps as a condition to restarting the loan program, Ahsan said, adding while oil explorers, driven by over 3 percent rise in crude oil prices, emerged as the second largest contributors to index.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The market went bullish amid robust participation, mainly on GIDC recovery extension along with the below-expectation inflation numbers for the month of October 2020”.

“Investors accumulated in the cements, oil and chemical stocks mainly on the strong fundamentals along with expected announcement of US election results later this evening,” Khalid added.

Trading activity was recorded in 402 active scrips, of which 344 gained, 51 retreated, and seven remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks staged record recovery led by scrips across the board as investor weighed the bull-run in global equities and surging global crude oil prices”.

Upbeat data on CPI Inflation at 8.9 percent YoY in October 2020, and Supreme Court decision increasing GIDC recovery time to 60 months led to a bullish close, Mehanti added.

Muhammad Jawad Vohra, from Trading Desk of BMA Capital Management said, “Investors will continue to buy main board stocks as the valuations are still attractive”.

After clarity on US elections results, global fund managers’ risk aversion to emerging markets was likely to dilute, increasing the possibility of foreign inflow to these markets, including Pakistan, which would further cheer the local market, Vohra added.

Sapphire Textile, up Rs66.22 to close at Rs949.21/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs41.58 to finish at Rs1272.26/share, were the top gainers of the day.

Colgate Palmolive, down Rs43.63 to close at Rs2706.37/share, and Blessed Textile, losing Rs17.99 to close at Rs259.01/share, ended up as the top losers.

Unity Foods Limited, up Rs0.87 to end at Rs24.14/share, led volumes with 42,931 million shares, whereas Fauji Cement, up Rs0.67 to end at Rs21.43/share, recorded thinnest turnover with 8.090 million.