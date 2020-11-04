Aramco Q3 profit dives 44.6pc

Riyadh: Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday posted a 44.6 percent slump in third-quarter profit, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on demand for crude oil.

"Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was 44.21 billion Saudi riyals ($11.79 billion)," the company said in a statement, compared to $21.3 billion in the same period last year.

Aramco´s net profit for the first nine months of this year also dropped 48.6 percent to $35.02 billion, the company added.

The results underscore a downbeat oil market as pandemic-driven economic shutdowns crush global demand for crude.

The results are in line with analysts´ expectations but stand in contrast to the losses reported by Aramco´s rivals, which are reeling from a drop in oil demand since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aramco´s July-September results showed an improvement compared to the second quarter, when it posted a profit of $6.57 billion.

"We saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity, despite the headwinds facing global energy markets," Aramco´s chief executive Amin Nasser said in the statement.

"We continue to adopt a disciplined and flexible approach to capital allocation in the face of market volatility. We are confident in Aramco´s ability to manage through these challenging times and deliver on our objectives."

Nasser said Aramco was committed to delivering a dividend of $18.75 billion to shareholders for the third quarter -- an amount that exceeds the declared profit.