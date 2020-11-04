Gold rates up Rs900/tola

KARACHI: bullion rates in the local market increased Rs900/tola to Rs114,100/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs771 to Rs97,822. In the international market, bullion rates increased $11 to $1,900/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,200/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also remained unchanged at Rs1,028.80, it said.