Criminal wastage

LAHORE: We are compounding our woes by continuing to tolerate wastages that could be averted with sincere and firm government efforts, including declaration of avoidable waste as a criminal act.

Wastages in Pakistan are of two types. Types one happens because of weak governance and corruption in state apparatus.

The other type impacts the pockets of consumers of gas and power due to ill awareness. Farmers as producers lose a lot by ignoring water conservation methods and post-harvest losses.

The water conservation techniques would not require even 1/10th of the amount needed to build a mega dam. There would be 30 percent less use of water in the farms if the fields are levelled with laser levellers for which a few billion would be needed.

This could help the country increase its cultivation area by 20-30 percent, increasing agricultural productivity drastically.

In developed economies, you will be reprimanded by even the restaurant management if you do not consume the food you ordered. It is the culture in most countries not to waste food.

They cook as much as the family could consume and do not throw edibles in the dustbin. The farmers in most food sufficient economies ensure that not a grain of their produce is wasted during harvesting, packing and transportation.

Mostly, the landholding is large, and wastage of even two percent on hundred acres of production means huge monetary loss. In Pakistan, the average landholding is 8-12 acres.

The post-harvest losses in grains are 7-8 percent. The average per acre yield of wheat is 28 maunds. The total production from 8 acres comes to 224 maunds.

Even 7 percent post-harvest wastage means a loss of 15.68 maunds. In monetary terms, it comes to Rs25,000 which is a huge amount for a poor farmer.

Better storage bags and careful handling cost would not be more than Rs3,000. They simply do not have the idea of what they lose in careless post-harvest handling of crops.

Farmers lose billions in post-harvest losses, making the country food insecure. These losses can be controlled through prudent regulations.

For instance, agricultural experts have recommended that instead of stuffing 100-125kg potatoes and onions in jute bags, regulations should be enacted to pack them in 50kg arable plastic net bags. This practice is in vogue in some regions and has reduced wastages of vegetables and fruits.

Similarly, farmers should be provided with small tin silos of 1,500-2,000kg to store grains, a practice that has been promoted by the Food and Agriculture Organization in many developing countries. The grain wastage could be reduced through this technique by 1-2 percent.

Pakistan could improve its growth rate without any foreign assistance if these losses are brought down to reasonable levels. In many of these cases, improvement would not require cash but only prudent, effective, and transparent regulators. Where investment is required the amount would be many times lower than adding further capacities.

There is an acute shortage of natural gas in Pakistan that becomes acute in winter when the domestic consumption almost doubles. Experts have pointed out, and the gas distributors and regulators are fully aware, that our domestic gas appliances have only 30 percent efficiency.

It means 70 percent of the gas used is wasted. If the domestic home appliances particularly gas room heaters and geysers are standardised by regulators, there would be no need for gas load shedding during winter.

Thus, industrial production would not suffer, and exports would increase. This would require no government funds.

For this, regulators must ensure that only efficient gas burners and other gadgets are marketed and installed in residences. Besides saving a lot of gas for the country, this would also bring down the gas bill of consumers.

Similarly, distribution and transmission losses in electricity amount to over 18 percent in Pakistan. Power consumption in Pakistan is higher during summers and lower in winter.

Average consumption in the country is 20,000MV. Production is around 11,000 to 12,000MW in the distribution systems.

If the system losses are brought down to internationally accepted six percent, then additional 14 percent or 2,800MW would be available in the system. Even if half of the wastage is due to theft, we can add 1,400MW in the system by upgrading transmission lines that would require a small amount. The cost of electricity would correspondingly come down. This would restart the industrialisation process.