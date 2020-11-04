Good governance?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is often seen praising the PPP for its phenomenal work in Sindh where it has been ruling for the past 12 years.

The reality, however, is just the opposite as the province is facing so many problems. Its healthcare is in a dismal condition. Its education sector is facing so many problems. Residents also face the problem of lack of job opportunities.

From cities and towns to villages, almost all areas of Sindh are facing the worst garbage crisis. Hospitals in the province have an acute shortage of medicines. The PPP chairman should have a look at the condition of the province where his party has been ruling for two decades.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro