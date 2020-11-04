close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
November 4, 2020

Transport woes

Newspost

 
November 4, 2020

It is impossible to understand the reason for a lack of state-of-the-art public transportation in Karachi. Old buses, which are in a dilapidated condition, run on the city’s streets.

On the other hand, other urban cities like Lahore and Peshawar have better public buses. The government should pay immediate attention to this issue of public transportation in Karachi. The city needs new buses so that residents can travel easily and with convenience.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

