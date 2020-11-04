UK stalemate on Kashmir

People from across the globe marked the 27th of October as “Black Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir for the human rights violations they have suffered since Indian troops arrived on the 27th October 1947.

The recent relaunch of ‘The Conservative Friends of Kashmir,’ which voices these violations and campaigns for self-determination for the Kashmiris, was a beacon of hope to many as members of the ruling party of the UK decided to stand with the long-suffering Kashmiris.

It is unsurprising that this group, as well as ‘The Labour Friends of Kashmir’ and the All-Party Parliamentary group, have formed. Not only because the UK has one of the largest Pakistani diasporas worldwide, but also because any human being bothered by human rights violations would be moved to action by the situation.

However, it seems that despite the increasing campaigning in the UK, the UK’s position on Jammu and Kashmir has reached a stalemate. Members of these groups are fulfilling their promises, such as to approach Parliament to support the Kashmiris, but the position of the UK government is not shifting.

One merely has to look at the responses by the government to questions tabled on the subject of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament to see that the UK is not changing its strategy. In response to questions regarding the stance of the UK government, it regularly responds by restating verbatim that: “The longstanding position of the UK is that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution on Kashmir, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people. We encourage both sides to engage in dialogue and find lasting, diplomatic solutions to maintain regional stability.”

Thus, despite the lack of progress made to alleviate the suffering in Jammu and Kashmir, the UK government still considers it to be a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India.

Though there is understandable frustration towards this reality, the UK government must be careful in how it proceeds. It apparently wants to condemn the human rights violations committed by Indian security forces in the region, but it also does not want to alienate the significant Indian diaspora in the UK.

Similarly, India will merely continue to rebuke intervention by the UK because India considers the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to be a domestic issue. Given the UK’s long history of interfering in the affairs of other countries, it would not be difficult for India to characterise the UK as a mere meddling nuisance.

But while powerful people worldwide continue to play politics, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains dire. Freedoms continue to be stifled, as exemplified by the closing of The Kashmir Times without due process. Pellet guns continue to be used by security forces on civilians, despite repeated calls by the United Nations for their use to cease. People are being injured, killed and allegedly removed from their own homes.

The unfortunate actuality is that the world is distracted by the pandemic and, alongside this, the UK government is still attempting to make a success out of Brexit. But for the UK to forget about the brutality suffered by Kashmiris would be a betrayal of humanity. It is thus a commendable thing that some Members of Parliament are going against the tide and commemorating that suffering.

Andrew Gwynne MP, the Chair of ‘The Labour Friends of Kashmir, rightly said via its Twitter page: “Seven decades of injustice is too long. The international community needs to redouble its efforts to broker a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

It is difficult to see a way out of the current situation but the position of the UK government surely must change to reflect the lack of progress made in bringing normalcy back to the valley which has seen inordinate pain and loss.

The writer has just completed her MTheol degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and now works as a researcher.

Twitter: @MaryFloraHunter