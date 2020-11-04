SL rescues 120 whales after mass stranding

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has saved some 120 pilot whales in a gruelling overnight rescue involving the navy, officials said on Tuesday, after the island nation’s biggest stranding.

Three pilot whales and one dolphin died of injuries following the mass beaching on Monday on the country’s western coast at Panadura some 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of the capital Colombo.

A handful of whales had started beaching in the early afternoon and their numbers swelled to more than 100 by dusk, overwhelming local volunteers, resident Pathum Hirushan told AFP.