India hosts key naval exercise with eye on China

NEW DELHI: India, Australia, Japan and the United States started a strategic navy drill on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, with all four countries keeping a wary eye on China’s growing military power.

The exercises—with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills—went ahead as India is embroiled in a deadly border showdown with China and has sought closer military ties with other countries. The four nations make up the so-called Quad group (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), established in 2007 to counter growing Chinese influence.

Australia—which also has problematic relations with China—is taking part in the Malabar exercises for the first time in more than a decade, a sign of the growing importance of the group. “Exercise Malabar is an important opportunity to work in concert with like-minded nations to support a secure, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” Australia’s Defence Minister, Linda Reynolds, said in a statement.

The drill “will showcase the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values”, the Indian Navy said. The United States sent the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain, which re-entered service this year, three years after a collision in which 10 sailors were killed.

The exercises will be held in two stages, with more war games to be held in the Arabian Sea later this month.