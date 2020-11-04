Civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population on Tuesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a 45-year-old man got injured and evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care. Pakistan Army responding to unprovoked Indian fire targeted Indian post which initiated fire, it added.