Wed Nov 04, 2020
November 4, 2020

Civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC

November 4, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a 45-year-old man got injured and evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care. Pakistan Army responding to unprovoked Indian fire targeted Indian post which initiated fire, it added.

