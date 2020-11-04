Soldier martyred in terrorists fire from Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred and two others wounded when terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border opened fire on a security forces border post in the Zhob area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“Terrorists fire raid from across on security forces border post on Pak-Afghan Border in the Manzaikai sector in Zhob, Balochistan,” the statement said. A Frontier Corps soldier, Naik Fakhr Abbas, 22, was martyred while two soldiers got injured, it added. “Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents,” the statement concluded.