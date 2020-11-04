Four youths go missing from Pulwama, Shopian

ISLAMABAD: Four more youths have gone missing in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past week, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

The youths were identified as Umar Mushtaq, Amir Ahmed, Shahnawaz Ahmad and Umar Ahmad. Umar Mushtaq, an 11th class student, went missing in the last week of October and the family has filed a missing report with the Pampore police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of youths have so far been killed by Indian troops during clashes and in fake encounters.