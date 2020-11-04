ADB, Pakistan ink $2m grant deal to aid fight against Covid-19

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: As the country saw an increase of 1,167 coronavirus infections and 14 deaths, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Pakistan signed a $2 million grant agreement on Tuesday to strengthen Pakistan’s efforts to combat the disease.

Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang signed the agreement. The grant, financed from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will help provide life-saving medical supplies, diagnostic and laboratory facilities and other critical equipment for communities affected by the pandemic.

The deal was signed as Pakistan’s active cases jumped to 13,965 after 1,167 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. Fourteen patients died in the same period, raising the death toll to 6,849, according to the NCOC’s latest update. Some 911 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 129 of whom are on ventilator.

Yang and representative of the Unicef’s representative in Pakistan Aida Girma signed the administrative agreement, which will enable Unicef to procure the supplies and equipment using the grant.

“ADB continues to work closely with the Government of Pakistan and development partners to assist Pakistan in sustaining the gains made in combating the pandemic,” said Yang. “The grant, to be administered through Unicef, will help strengthen Pakistan’s response to the Covid-19 challenge.

Pakistan needs to maintain its strong efforts to contain the pandemic through robust prevention and control measures as well as by ensuring the provision of essential medical and emergency healthcare facilities, considering the recent increase in the infection rates. “The grant supplements an initial $500,000 provided by ADB through Unicef to support Pakistan’s procurement of emergency supplies and personal protective equipment. These have been delivered to doctors, nurses, and other medical staff in major health facilities prioritised by the government.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, UNICEF has been at the forefront supporting the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the country,” said Girma.

In May, ADB approved a $300 million emergency assistance loan to solidify Pakistan’s public health response to the pandemic and help reboot economic activities.