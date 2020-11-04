Chohan given Punjab prisons ministry

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday assigned Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan with the prisons department portfolio a day after he was abruptly removed as the province’s information minister.

According to a notification from the Chief Minister’s Office, Chohan will lead the prisons ministry in addition to his responsibility as Minister for Colonies. Chohan said: “I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for their trust in me.”

After Chohan was relieved of the information ministry, Firdous Ashiq Awan was appointed as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information.

Two other Punjab ministers — Mehr Aslam and Zawar Hussein — were also removed over their “poor performance”. The decision came days after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s surprise visit to Lahore in which he chaired different meetings and assessed the performance of different departments. This was second time that Chohan was removed as minister for information.