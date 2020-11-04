Sunak faces calls to release assessment of lockdown harm

LONDON: Rishi Sunak is facing demands from MPs to publish an assessment of the economic harm that England’s lockdown will cause.

The influential Treasury Select Committee has called for the Chancellor to release the analysis before MPs vote on the lockdown measures on Wednesday (today).

The committee’s Conservative chairman, Mel Stride, said: “As part of our inquiry into the economic impact of coronavirus, the Treasury Committee has examined the wider modelling of the effects of the pandemic.

“To aid this inquiry, and also to assist MPs ahead of the vote on Wednesday on new lockdown measures, it would be helpful if the Treasury published the work that it has carried out in respect of the various interventions considered by the government.”

In his letter to the Chancellor, Stride referred to official minutes which disclosed that work has been carried out to examine the potential economic impact. The Septembe 21 meeting of the Sage scientific advisory panel referred to work “to analyse the economic impacts and associated harms of all interventions”.

Stride told Sunak: “I would be most grateful if the Treasury could provide the Treasury Committee with its analysis of the economic impacts and the associated harms of the interventions, referred to in the Sage minutes, including analysis of the specific lockdown that the Government intends to introduce on November 5.”

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick suggested that an impact assessment has not actually been carried out.

The Communities Secretary told TalkRadio the Government “is taking advice” about the economic cost.

But asked repeatedly whether there had been an economic assessment, he said: “There is not a specific document.”