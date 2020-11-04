14 detained after Vienna rampage leaves 4 dead

VIENNA: Austrian police have arrested 14 people in raids linked to Monday’s deadly attack in Vienna and have found no evidence that a second shooter was involved, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

“There have been 18 raids in Vienna and Lower Austria and 14 people have been detained,” Nehammer told a televised press conference. The minister added that police believe that the attack in central Vienna was carried out by a lone gunman, Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old Islamic State sympathiser who was killed by police on Monday night.

The video material evaluated by the police “does not at this time show any evidence of a second attacker,” Nehammer said. Fejzulai, a dual Austrian and Macedonian national, was convicted of a terror offence in April last year for trying to travel to Syria.

Nehammer said he had been on a de-radicalisation programme and had managed to secure an early release. “The perpetrator managed to fool the de-radicalisation programme of the justice system, to fool the people in it, and to get an early release through this,” the minister said.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned a “repulsive terror attack” and said the deceased were “an older man, an older woman, a young passer-by and a waitress”, Kurz said.

A total of 22 people were brought to Vienna hospitals over the course of the night with injuries from the attack, of whom eight were subsequently released. Fourteen have serious injuries, with three in a “critical but stable” condition in intensive care, Vienna hospitals’ association spokesman Christoph Mierau told AFP. Police said an officer was among the injured.

Pakistan joined leaders of other countries to slam the attack. “#Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Central #Vienna on Monday night,” said the Foreign Office. “We extend our deepest condolences & sympathies to families of victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply shocked” and that the “UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria — we stand united with you against terror”.

“These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists,” President Donald Trump said. The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell called it “a cowardly act of violence and hate”.