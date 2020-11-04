Industries closure off the table if need for virus curbs arises: Imran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: While announcing a sizable reduction in electricity prices for industrial activities on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually ruled out another nationwide coronavirus lockdown, stressing the government will not shut down industries in case the situation worsens. “If the coronavirus situation worsens, businesses will continue [to operate] — but with SOPs (standard operating procedures),” Khan said while briefing the media following a cabinet meeting where the government took stock of the coronavirus situation. “We will only shut down those things which will impact our industries.”

The Prime Minister took out a face mask from his pocket and urged people to wear face coverings in public to prevent further spread of the virus. He said Europe is already grappling with the second wave of the virus and acknowledged a “slight increase” in infections in the country.

He said the Almighty had been merciful with the country and the people must not be ungrateful by not taking appropriate precautions.

When he spoke, planning minister Asad Umar said the government will continue its “smart lockdown” policy during the second wave of Covid-19 — “without putting additional pressure on the common man”.

“Smart lockdowns and protecting employment opportunities at the same time is the hallmark of the government’s strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. He added that the government had adopted a comprehensive strategy for the early revival of local industry in post-Covid-19 pandemic scenarios.

“Due to such prudent strategies of the government, the local economy is rapidly reviving as compared to the other countries of the world,” Umar said. The bulk of the Prime Minister’s talk was focused on his energy relief package for the industrial sector. The new initiative entails a 50 per cent reduction in the rate of commercial electricity — on additional usage — by small and medium enterprises.

The Prime Minister said the package will promote industries in the country that suffered losses in the past due to the high cost of electricity. For the next three years, the Prime Minister said, all industries on additional usage of electricity would be provided 25 per cent relief considering their previous bills. He also announced an end to peak-hour pricing for commercial electricity users, with a provision of uniform electricity rates round the clock.

Khan said a strong energy infrastructure of energy is vital to help industries grow and compete internationally. He pointed that because of costlier power, Pakistan lagged behind India and Bangladesh in terms of exports. “It is extremely important for Pakistan to strengthen industrialisation, which will lead to wealth creation and thus help pay off the [national] debt,” he said.

The Premier regretted that the contracts signed with power generation companies during previous tenures resulted in the production of high-cost electricity, which remained unaffordable for the industrial sector. During 2013-2018, he mentioned that the country’s exports dipped from Rs25 billion to Rs20 billion as many industries were shut down due to the high cost of electricity.

Prime Minister said soon after assuming government, his team’s focus was on increasing exports as “higher the exports, stronger the economy”.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier said Pakistan ranked high among the countries of Sub-continent in growth of exports.

When he spoke, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the economy of the country is now “stable due to bold initiatives taken by the government”. “We also declined expenditures of civil and military institutions while several packages for SMEs were announced to boost economic activities in the country,” he added.