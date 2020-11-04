KP govt prepares draft to repeal CCP amendments

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government finally prepared a new draft to repeal certain amendments to Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) 1908 that had triggered province-wide protests by lawyers since December last year.

The lawyers’ bodies protested for months, saying the amendments had outrightly changed the century-old procedure for the conduct of civil adjudication. They said the amendments changed the procedure of trials, appeals, review, revision, conduct of cases especially manner, procedure and forum of recording of evidence as well as disturbing the hierarchy for determination of appeals. “On Tuesday, the government presented the mutually agreed draft before the court and sent a summary for cabinet approval that proves enough of their seriousness. Once it gets approved by the cabinet we won’t have much hurdle in moving back to work,” senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and focal person for the representative body of the lawyers, Muhammad Faheem Wali, told The News.

He said that the draft may not be the best one or unprecedented but in the given circumstances and respective positions this was the best possible workable solution that would definitely help end miseries of the parties. “We are grateful to the honourable bench, my friends in the committee, provincial bar council, all the bar associations and the entire lawyers’ community. Without their perseverance and resolute stance it would never have been possible. Also, we are thankful to the KP government, Secretary Law and Advocate General for being considerate and reasonable to logic,” said Faheem Wali.

This will end the strike by the lawyers across KP once the amendments are repealed. It is to be mentioned that after the protests prolonged, a number of meetings were held between the government and the lawyers’ representative body, which included the presidents of all the district bar associations of the province. A committee was constituted by the KP government for negotiations with the lawyers’ representatives.

It included the provincial minister for law, Secretary Law, and Advocate General of the province from the government side. The lawyers were represented by the KP Bar Council members and a team of experts headed by senior lawyer of the Supreme Court Muhammad Faheem Wali as focal person and Khalilullah Khalil, Haji Haleem, Shah Baros khan and Tanvir Mughal as active members.

The negotiations to end protests were started and as an initial measure operation/enforcement of the amending act was delayed through an ordinance in January 2020 till April 15, 2020. It was further delayed through an extension till July 15, 2020 because the negotiations got halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two parties resumed the negotiations later. Around a dozen lengthy meetings of hectic deliberations and discussions were held over various clauses of the proposed amending Act to make it viable for the general public and ease out their miseries with an aim to reduce and minimize the causes of delay. The meetings finally resulted in an agreed draft/amendment that was presented by the Secretary Law to the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday. The representatives of lawyers termed the development unprecedented where before legislation the concerned quarters were taken into confidence to get valuable input. The lawyers’ community also praised the efforts of teams from both sides that made hectic efforts to bring an end to the long-standing issue. The Advocate General admitted before the open court that tireless efforts were made and commitment was displayed by the representative body of lawyers.