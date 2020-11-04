Study tours to be arranged for children

Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that study tours would be arranged for children to create awareness among them about their culture and history.

A delegation of UNESCO Pakistan, THAAP and NIDA Pakistan led by UNESCO Pakistan Country Director Patricia McPhillips called on the minister here. The delegation discussed ways and means to highlight the modern and ancient cultural aspects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and raise the level of awareness. The delegation briefed the minister on various projects of UNESCO Pakistan, THAAP and NIDA Pakistan. The delegation included Dr Sajida Wadal, Muhammad Arif, Tariq Ahmad Khan and Dr Zia-ur-Rahman.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director Culture Shama Naimat and Director Tourism Muhammad Shoaib were also present.

The minister said that the tradition of study tours for children would be revived to create awareness among them. He added that it was important to make children aware of the modern and ancient aspects of the culture and to get them involved in daily activities. “Our culture is our identity.

Every city and village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own historical significance. Historic sites and thousands of years old traditions and historic buildings are still of interest to domestic and foreign tourists,” he said.

The minister thanked the delegation for coming to Peshawar. The delegation assured the minister that they would cooperate with the government to promote the local cultural.