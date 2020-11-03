Disqualification case: ECP gives last chance to Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday gave one last chance to lawyer of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to appear at the next hearing in the disqualification case.

A four-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the disqualification case against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda. However, no one on behalf of the Karachi-based minister appeared before the Election Commission.

The petitioner again said that Faisal Vawda did not show the American passport to the Returning Officer and alleged that he also concealed his assets and second marriage as well.

The Election Commission member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Irshad Qaiser, said that his case was also pending in the Islamabad High Court. To this, the chief election commissioner emphasized that the person against whom the allegation was made, must be present during hearing. The Election Commission gave Vawda’s lawyer last chance to appear at

the next hearing on November 24.