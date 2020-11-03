One killed in Vienna synagogue shooting, suicide attack

VIENNA: Multiple gunshots were fired in central Vienna on Monday evening, according to police, with the location of the incident close to a major synagogue.

Police urged residents to keep away from all public places or public transport. One attacker was "dead" and another "on the run", while one police officer had been seriously injured, Austria´s interior ministry said according to news agency APA.

Vienna’s president of Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said that shots had been fired "in the immediate vicinity" of the Stadttempel synagogue but added that it was currently unknown whether the synagogue itself had been the target of attack.