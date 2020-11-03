Protests against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continue

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group on Monday continued protest demonstration against the illegal and unjustified long incarceration of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and hoped that the dawn of justice to him will rise and will be released soon.

The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the journalists organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, continued their protest and chanted the slogans and raised the placards for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has been illegally detained for last 234 days.

Those who among the protestors included Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Malik Nusrat, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers, besides the workers of Jang and The News. The speakers at the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi praised the courage of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for not compromising on his principle stance of freedom of media in the country.

Addressing the protest camp, they said that workers of Geo and Jang Group had high hopes with Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice to Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They said the Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up the bail application of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman today (Tuesday) and it is hoped that he will get justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They said the justice movement of workers of Geo and Jang Group for the justice to Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group turns into nationwide movement and now everyone raising his voice in support of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They said the Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group stood as a wall to protect the cause of the freedom of media in the country that guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan. They said the rulers failed in their motives as Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman refused to bow before their illegal demands to compromise the independent editorial policy of Geo and Jang Group.

Meanwhile, in Lahore journalists, civil society members, office bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group continued protests against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday for the 212th consecutive day. Mir Shakil has been detained for the last 234 days under NAB custody over a 35-years old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in the investigations. Staging demonstration outside the Jang offices, the protesters criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for backing out on his 20-years claims to turn Pakistan into a Medina-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to hoodwink masses and win elections through media support. Imran Khan, they said, had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of PTI regime. They said that Mir Shakil was detained despite that no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges of 35 years old property exchange case nor any formal case was registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down country’s largest media group. They chanted slogans against the fascist PTI regime and condemned using NAB for media’s arm twisting. They demanded the chief justice should take suo moto action against this gross injustice, which was a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. They demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if he was not released. The participants in the protest included Secretary general Jang Works Union Malik Farooq Awan, News Editor of Pakistan Times, Zaheer Anjum, civil society leader Abdullah Malik, senior journalists Awais Qarni, Sher Ali Khalti, Shafiq Ahmad, Munawwar Hussain, Ms Ayesha Akram, Romeo Jalib, Aziz Sheikh, Shahid Aziz, Shamsi Baloch, Mohammad Akbar, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Zahid Mehmood, Shahzad Rauf, and others.