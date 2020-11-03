NAB launches probe against father of Abid Sher Ali

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against former PML(N) MNA Chaudhry Sher Ali, father of Abid Sher Ali, sources said Monday.

The former lawmaker is accused of abusing his authority as MNA. Sources said that Chaudhry Sher Ali is accused of giving government land on favoritism. It was learnt that a textile mill was established on the 800 kanal land of the Punjab government by a private person on lease which later shut down. The non-transparency in the lease caused financial loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB received complaints against the former MNA on November 26 last year and got the proof of involvement of Chaudhry Sher Ali at the verification stage, sources added.

On the other hand, an accountability court has set November 11 for the indictment of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and other members of his family in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.