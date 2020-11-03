Sethi to head Pay & Pension Commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former federal secretary Nargis Sethi as Chairperson of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020 to finalise recommendations for fixing remuneration for the inflation-hit public sector employees.

The Commission is incomplete so far in the absence of notification of other members. The Commission will kick-start its deliberations at a time when food inflation is biting the public sector employees, especially the pensioners, who are finding it too difficult to make ends meet.

Sethi held an important meeting with Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh a few days back and was asked to nominate members so that the Commission could go ahead with the assigned task.

According to an official circular, the government constituted the Pay and Pension Commission 2020 vide notification No. 1(1) Imp-2020-164 dated 16th April 2020.

Abdul Wajid Rana regretted to continue as the chairman of the Commission after which the prime minister appointed Ms Nargis Sethi as Chairperson of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020 with immediate effect.

Top official sources confirmed to The News on Monday that Rana preferred resignation knowing that it would be hard for him to undertake an assignment when there was duplication of similar work underway in guise of Institutional Reforms.

First, Abdul Wajid Rana and his team had to face the outbreak of COVID-19 due to which the Commission could not hold its meetings. Secondly, duplication of work also hindered his way so he preferred to quit instead of presenting routine recommendations.

Now Ms Nargis Sethi, who is known for her workaholic attitude, has been assigned the job to finalise recommendations. The Pension bill stands at Rs470 billion. If the pension bill is combined for both Center and provinces, it surpasses Rs1 trillion mark and very soon it will become the second largest component after debt servicing in next three to five years. So the pension reforms are essential and cannot be ignored for longer period now.