Tue Nov 03, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

Zalmay, Gen Bajwa discuss Afghan peace

Top Story

Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ here on Monday.

They discussed regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan. Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.

