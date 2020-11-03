Geo News to cover US elections live today

KARACHI: Presidential elections 2020 in the United States (US) are going to be held today (Tuesday). Geo News will have live coverage of US elections today with its experienced, live with the largest and most reliable team of reporters, anchors and analysts watch.

Like the rest of the world, Pakistan's eyes are on the US presidential elections today because the results of these elections will affect Pakistan's politics, economy and foreign policy. Will the new US president has a soft spot for Pakistan? Will Pakistan's recent achievements in restoring peace in Afghanistan continue? Could the new US administration help get Pakistan off from the gray list of the FATF? Will US efforts to dominate India in the region continue?

The answers to all these questions are also linked to the US elections today. Who will be the next guest of the White House? Donald Trump or Joe Biden? An important decision that is going to happen that affects the whole world. Geo News has arranged the coverage of this important election, live coverage of this election. Live with the largest and most reliable team of reporters, anchors and analysts watch, keep watching Pakistan’s largest news network only Geo News today.