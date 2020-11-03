Motorway gang-rape case: ATC grants 14-day physical remand of prime suspect

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted 14-day physical remand of Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case.

Malhi was produced before the court of ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta amid tight security. The accused, with a muffled face, was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle. The police informed the court that the accused has been identified by the victim during identification parade. The police implored the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the recovery of the weapon of crime and other evidence. The court after hearing the police granted physical remand of the accused.

Previously, the court was informed that after the arrest of the suspect, his swabs were collected for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matching and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). The police stated that it received the PFSA report, which confirmed that the DNA of the accused had matched the DNA which was collected from the crime scene and from the victim.