People asked to report violations of coronavirus measures in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Saudi Interior Ministry once again urged the Kingdom’s residents to adhere to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures and to report violators, affirming that penalties remain in place.

The ministry receives reports on 999 in all regions of the Kingdom, and on 911 for Makkah and Riyadh. The number to report violations in health facilities is 937, and 940 is for reports about restaurants and public places. The Ministry of Health announced 374 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 347,656 in the Kingdom.

The ministry’s spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said that there has been a noticeable acceleration in the increase of confirmed cases in one of the regions. He added that more strict measures will be applied to control and prevent its spread.