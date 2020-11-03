Breast cancer awareness camp concludes

PESHAWAR: Around 1,192 women visited the breast cancer awareness and screening camp at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) during the month of October. Of them, 466 women refused clinical examination and imaging whereas 726 were examined. The hospital arranged mammogram for 104 women and ultrasounds of 404 women were conducted free of charge. About 22 the 1192 women were diagnosed with breast tumours and biopsy was advised for diagnosis. Early detection will save their lives. The KTH lit up pink lights during the entire month of October as part of a campaign to create awareness about breast cancer.