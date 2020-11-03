No development in IGP kidnapping case: Abbasi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that no development in the case of alleged kidnapping of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, was in sight despite the passage of 10 days of the inquiry ordered into the matter.

The responsibility of the whole incident fell on Prime Minister Imran Khan because all federal institutions take their orders from him, he said.

Addressing media in Karachi, Abbasi said that people had expected the courts to take suo motu notice of the incident but they also did not take it. He said that the Sindh government's inquiry will be much limited. “People want to know what happened actually in the events leading to Capt Safdar’s arrest, violation of the sanctity of the chadar and chardewari, and humiliation of the IGP Sindh,” he said. He claimed that these matters were very serious because the Constitution was allegedly violated, the authority of the province was allegedly challenged and the province's top police officer was allegedly kidnapped.

Abbasi, who is also the PML-N’s central vice-president, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s anti-government campaign will cause a social contract and revamp the civil-military relations in the country. He said the PDM’s next gathering will be in Peshawar on Nov 22.

Abbasi also accused the PTI government of getting involved in political point-scoring and criticised Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry's recent remarks regarding the Pulwama Attack.

Commenting over the federal government’s announcement to grant Gilgit Baltistan the status of a province, Abbasi said that for it, bringing a bill in Parliament is necessary as recommended by a parliamentary body headed by Sartaj Aziz. He also said that the Election Commission’s rules do not allow the prime minister to visit Gilgit Baltistan when the electoral activities are going on in the region.

Commenting on the recent rifts in the party’s Balochistan chapter, Abbasi said that former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri was not invited to the PDM public meeting in Quetta, because he had not been in Pakistan for the past two and a half years. “Baloch said that it was difficult for him to remain in the party because Zehri was his sardar. The party told him clearly that it was up to Baloch to decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after his hearing in an accountability court which had indicted him, Abbasi, criticising the China Pakistan Economic Authority Corridor Bill 2020, said that Parliament was being used to pave way to escape for a selected few, ironically by the government which boasts “across-the-board accountability” claim.

Abbasi asked if the National Accountability Bureau was doing a great job, why it should be barred from taking action against corruption in CPEC. He added that the corrupt were roaming scot-free while those who launched this business corridor project were languishing in trials.

Referring to the Captain Safdar Awan’s incident, he said that two weeks on, no one yet knows why the chief of the Sindh Police was "abducted" and by whom. He said if the Supreme Court had taken notice of it, so the people would have known the faces behind this “unfortunate”

incident.

He said that the government seemed interested only in taking jibes at the Pakistan Democratic Movement while the country was facing all-time high inflation and poverty index had touched the sky. He added when the ministers would explain about their performance in Parliament.

Abbasi was indicted along with former federal secretary for petroleum Arshad Mirza, former managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq and deputy managing director and chief financial officer Yacoob Suttar of the Pakistan State Oil for allegedly causing a loss of Rs138.96 million to the national exchequer.

On Monday, the NAB presented a prosecution witness in the court who recorded his testimony against the accused. Due to time limitation, the statement could not be completed after which the court decided to put off the matter till November 30 to hear cross-examination from the defence side as well.