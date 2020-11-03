NAB committed to rooting out corruption: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that performance review of the NAB Headquarters and all its regional bureaus will be conducted at the end of the year.

This was stated by the NAB chairman while presiding over a meeting held to review the latest progress on implementation status of the decisions and measures taken by NAB authorities. He said performance review would be conducted under the Quantified Grading System to further improve performance of the officers/officials with better quantitative and qualitative improvements in operational efficiency index, rationalised workload, clearly drawn job descriptions and institutional support and supervision.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB was determined to eradicating corruption to make Pakistan corruption-free. “The NAB’s Anti-Corruption Strategy has started yielding excellent results,” he remarked. He said the NAB had prescribed efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes, putting a maximum limit of 10 months which was a record as compared to other anti-corruption organisations. He said the NAB had established a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory in Islamabad, with facilities of digital forensic, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

The chairman said the NAB's top priority was to take mega corruption and white collar crime cases to their logical conclusion. He said the NAB believed in conducting inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines even after collecting solid evidence as per law. He said the number of complaints, inquiries and investigations had increased in the year 2020 as compared to 2019. He said comparative figures of the last two years were indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of the NAB officers/officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty. “Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trust in the NAB,” he said.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal directed all officers of the NAB to demonstrate absolute fairness and transparency as per law in discharge of their national duties. He said the NAB attached great importance to its human resource management and a yearly training plan for 2020 was approved to enhance capacity building of the NAB officers/officials. He said training cells were created at regional levels.

The DG Operations informed the meeting that out of 179 mega corruption cases, the NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations are under process, he added.

The meeting was attended by the NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability (PGA), DG Operations, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers, including all DGs of regional bureaus, via video link at the NAB Headquarters.