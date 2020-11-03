SC dismisses review petitions against GIDC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed all review petitions against the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and sought a comprehensive report from the federal government regarding commencement of work on laying of the North-South pipeline and TAPI pipeline. A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, dismissed all review petitions filed by around 85 textile mills, cotton mills, sugar mills, ceramics companies, chemicals, CNG filling stations, match factories, cement companies and aluminum industries against the GIDC levy.

In August, the apex court, in its 47–page with a 2-1 majority judgment, had declared the levy imposed under the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The court, however, had held that the federal government shall take all steps to commence work on laying of the North-South pipeline within six months, TAPI pipeline as its laying in Afghanistan reaches the stage where work on the project in Pakistan can start conveniently and on IP pipeline as the sanctions on Iran are no more an impediment.

In case no work is carried out on North-South pipeline within the prescribed time and for laying any of the two other major pipelines (IP and TAPI) though the political conditions become conducive, the purpose of levying Cess shall be deemed to have been frustrated and the GIDC Act, 2015, would become permanently in-operational and considered dead for all intents and purposes," the court added.

In its judgment, the court had held that the whole purpose of enacting Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) Act, 2015, was to facilitate import of energy ie natural gas/LNG from nearby countries to meet the country's ever-expanding energy needs as our own resources of energy are fast depleting and the cheapest way to import is through overland transnational pipelines.

The 47–page judgment authored by Justice Faisal Arab had held that the levy imposed under the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015, is, therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

However, it had ruled that keeping in view the ground realities and the fact that around Rs295 billion had already been collected towards Cess-revenue and together with the outstanding amount the total sum by the end of this month would be about Rs700 billion, which is more than what is the estimated cost of the projects mentioned in Section-4 of the GIDC Act, 2015.

On Monday, the court, after hearing arguments of Naeem Bukhari and Salman Akram Raja, counsel for the petitioners, dismissed all the review petitions.

The court asked Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman as to what steps have been taken by the government for the implementation of its order. The law officer replied that he would file a detailed report on the steps being taken by the government in this regard soon. At the outset of hearing, Salman Akram Raja, counsel for one of the petitioners, suggested the court that before making more recoveries from the companies, the government should first utilise the existing Rs295 billion, adding that it’s a huge amount.

Naeem Bukhari submitted that the production of natural gas in KP was surplus. Justice Faisal Arab asked the counsel as to whether the production of natural gas was the entity of the federal government or provinces. Bukhari, however, replied that under the law the people of the locality were the real owners where natural gas was produced, adding that the people of Balochistan did not get the gas facility so far from where it was being produced. He contended that tax levy should not be imposed under the GIDC in KP from where gas was being produced, adding that even the Council of Common Interests had also objected to the levy of tax under the GIDC Act in KP.