SCBA president condemns branding politicians as traitors

LAHORE: Newly-elected Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi has condemned the practice of branding politicians as traitors.

Addressing a press conference after his visit to the LHC Bar Association on Monday, Afridi said loyalty of politicians should not be questioned and all democratic forces must work together as it would help improve human rights situation in the country and steer the country out of difficult situation.

Without naming Ayaz Sadiq, he said whatever was said on the floor of the National Assembly had constitutional immunity and could not be called in question at any legal forum. He said Justice Qazi Faez Isa was an independent and upright judge and his integrity was beyond all doubts.

Earlier, LHCBA president Tahir Nasrullah Warraich along with his cabinet members welcomed the newly-elected SCBA members. Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice chairman Abid Saqi and

executive committee chairman Azam Nazir Tarar were also present on the occasion.