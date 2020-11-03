‘PPP manifesto not made on others’ whims’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said this party had crafted its own manifesto and it was framed on the whims or directions of others.

Addressing a corner meeting in connection with the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he charged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a liar playing politics of corruption, as corruption had increased in his two-year rule.

He said Imran had promised to eliminate corruption within 90 days and now he was saying that he had no button to switch it off. “We will not allow this puppet prime minister to snatch the rights of the people. At the same time, we will not let him hide his corruption and loot,” he said.

He asked why Imran suddenly thought it necessary to visit Gilgit-Baltistan during the election time and why he did not visit the area in the last two years. The PPP chairman said the prime minister had a fright when he saw thousands of people from Khaplu to Ghizar in the PPP corner meetings.

“He does not know that the people of Gilgit Baltistan are people of honor and loyalty and are with the party of martyrs,” he said. He said it galled Imran Khan to ask the honorable and loyal people of Gilgit-Baltistan for votes.

Bilawal said his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto abolished the FCR and Rajgiri system in Gilgit-Baltistan, his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced democracy and allowed political parties to work in Gilgit-Baltistan and his father Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people, the assembly, the governor and chief minister. “Now the PPP wants to give the people of Gilgit Baltistan their own province, and right to rule, right to choose prime minister of Pakistan and right to property,” he added.

“This is not only an election, but also a referendum on the rights of the people of Gilgit Baltistan. On 15th November, we will win and get the rights of the people,” he said. He said the PPP had given subsidy to the people of Gilgit Baltistan on food items, clothes and petrol but Imran Khan wanted to snatch this facility from the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Bilawal further charged that Imran Khan was a hypocrite and since his coming into power, hunger, price hike, poverty and unemployment had been on the increase.