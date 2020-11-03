Murtaza condemns raid on NICVD, urges NAB to probe ‘bigger issues’

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab held a press conference on Monday in response to the National Accountability Bureau’s recent ‘raid’ on the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, Geo News reported.

On Thursday, October 29, a five-member NAB team, without issuing a prior notice, raided the NICVD in a bid to probe alleged financial and administrative irregularities at the institute. Speaking to journalists, Wahab condemned the action, adding that raiding a hospital that houses hundreds of patients is inappropriate.

“The Sindh government does not have a problem with the investigation itself, but the way the NAB members probed the staffers was disrespectful and uncalled for,” he maintained. “We are committed to serving humanity and will continue our mission despite all the hurdles and undue criticism from the PTI government.”

Citing some statistics about the services and performance of the NICVD, Wahab claimed that the institute has been acknowledged as the biggest, state-of-the-art cardiac healthcare facility in South Asia, as well as the largest primary-angioplasty centre in the world.

“The NAB does not seem to be concerned about real issues. They are not investigating the ongoing wheat and flour shortage, or the unprecedented hike in sugar prices – problems that directly affect the masses,” he complained. “Instead, the bureau is questioning doctors and paramedics who are only serving humanity.”

Wahab stressed that ever since the PTI government has come to power, Pakistan has been reduced to a wheat-and-sugar importing country instead of an exporter.

He pointed out that the country is going through the worst unemployment crisis in history because of the government’s incompetency and ill-conceived and poorly planned policies. But the NAB does not bat an eye, he said. “PM Imran Khan only talks and makes tall claims instead of taking action. Whenever he “takes notice” of a situation, things go from bad to worse instead of improving,” the spokesperson opined. “PM Khan talk less and do more as his empty words cannot solve the problems of the masses.”

Meanwhile, various civil society organizations on Monday strongly condemned the Bureau’s raid at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi and pledged to approach courts against what they called as ‘harassment’, and ‘Nabgardi’ by the federal agency.“NAB has proved itself as one of the most corrupt organizations in this country which is now planning to destroy prestigious medical institutions like NICVD Karachi, which is praised and acknowledged internationally for providing state-of-the-art cardiac-care health services to millions of people free of charge,” Karamat Ali, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) and representatives of various other civil society organizations, told a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

The demonstrations were also held on the third consecutive day at NICVD Karachi, Sukkur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Mithi, Larkana, and other cities against NAB’s raid where hundreds of doctors, paramedics and patients raised slogans against the federal anti-graft agency and termed it an act of terrorism. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands of justice, arresting NAB officials and an apology from the authorities, the protesters said they would not allow corrupt elements to destroy the NICVD and vowed to continue their protests if their demands were not met.

At the news conference attended by Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan from the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Kashif Hanif, former General Secretary of Karachi Bar Association (KBA), Habibuddin Junaidi as well as representatives from Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Aurat Foundation and several other organizations, Karamat Ali said NICVD is the world’s fastest growing health institution, which expanded into 28 complete health facilities, satellite centers and Chest Pain Units in the last four years.

“This is the only health facility in this country which is properly utilizing the public funds to serve the ailing humanity. It is providing unique services of primary PCI and other services free of charge to the people of entire Pakistan round the clock,” he said adding that targeting such a health facility is beyond comprehension and deserves strong condemnation.

Alleging that NAB was being used by the federal government to destroy the NICVD after failing to take control of this prestigious institution, he charged that federal investigating agency has been exposed. Senior health expert and patron of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, strongly condemning the NAB’s action against NICVD, said that although the NICVD gets funds from the Sindh government but it is an autonomous body run by a governing board and fully independent in its functioning.

“No formal corruption charges have ever been proved against the facility and public in general are witness to the best services provided at NICVD. It is ironic that instead of conducting an inquiry against the culprits of corruption, NAB decided to target a hospital with good reputation”, he said adding that nobody is willing to believe these allegations. “The NAB raid resulted in halting the services by the hospital staff in protest and created panic among the patients and their attendees. The NAB is liable to be sued for damages by hospital staff, patients, their attendees and public in general,” he added.

Prof. Tipu said they have spoken to the management of NICVD and according to them, NAB did not give any prior intimation while hospital had provided all the record required by the bureau and was fully cooperating. “The fictitious NAB inquiry was going on for the last couple of years, whenever the NAB has asked for record, they were provided in hard and soft copies in a timely manner”, he added.

Other participants said interference of federal institutions into the affairs of the provincial government of Sindh is evident from the attempt to occupy islands, alleged abduction of Inspector General of Police Sindh and raid at Sindh’s prestigious health facility. It is on the record that the federal government wanted to take control of the hospital, they said adding that the recent interference is unconstitutional, unacceptable interference and against the spirit of provincial autonomy as provided through the 18th Amendment.