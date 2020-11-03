Spike in corona cases: PM chairs NCC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Amid an alarming spike in the coronavirus cases in recent weeks, Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Code 19 on Tuesday (today).

Some key decisions are likely to be taken at the end of the meeting, which will take stock of the matter from different angles and review the corona cases in the country, consider closure of educational institutions, strict implementation of SOPs and other related issues. Weeks back on different occasions, the prime minister appealed to the nation to exercise extreme caution in the face of second wave of the ailment, registering positive rate at alarming over 4 per cent. “The NCOC discussed additional measures todayto control the rising spread of Covid19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow. Need to take immediate measures, which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity,” tweeted Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC.

It is mentioned that 1,123 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country, while 12 people have died due to the virus.

The total number of deaths from corona in Pakistan has reached 6,835 and the number of cases is increasing with each passing day during the second wave of corona. Meanwhile, more than 20 employees of the Senate have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. According to the Senate officials, after the corona cases came to light, the Senate Secretariat has started considering banning the meetings of the House standing committees. In addition, a ban on the entry of guests and staff is also being considered and the final decision to this effect will be taken by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.