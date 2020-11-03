22 students dead as gunmen storm Kabul University

KABUL: At least 22 people were killed Monday when militants stormed one of Afghanistan's main universities in a brutal, hours-long assault that saw students left in pools of blood in their classrooms.

The attack on Kabul University, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks an educational institution was targeted in the capital. Survivors described horrific scenes following the incident that unfolded around 11am (0530 GMT) when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the campus.

Two gunmen then started shooting, officials said, sending hundreds of students fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls. Fraidoon Ahmadi, a 23-year-old student, told the news agency he was in class when gunfire broke out at the university. "We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help," Ahmadi said. He said he and other students were besieged for more than two hours before being rescued. No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack. Distressing images posted online showed what appeared to be the bodies of slain students lying by desks and chairs.

"They opened fire ... all my classmates were lying in blood, either dead or wounded," one student told a local television channel, adding that he escaped by climbing out a window. Interior ministryspokesman Tariq Arian said 22 people were killed and as many were wounded.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramerz said all of those killed were students -- 10 of them women. It took Afghan security forces, supported by US troops, several hours to clear the campus and declare the attack over.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education, said the attack started just as government officials were due to arrive for the opening of an Iranian book fair on the campus.

The Taliban said they were not involved, but Vice President Amrullah Saleh blamed the insurgent group and their supporters, even as he acknowledged an intelligence failure. We "will correct our intelligence failures. But the Talibs, their like minded satanic allies in the next door won’t be ever able to wash their Conscience of this stinking & non justifiable attack on Kbul uni," Saleh wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, strongly condemned the attack what it said was a "despicable" assault on a seat of learning. “This act of terrorism is particularly despicable as it targeted an institution of learning,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief and sorrow,” he added.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan,” the spokesperson added.

President Ashraf Ghani vowed to take revenge. "We will take revenge for this senseless attack and for any drop of innocent students´ blood spilled today," Ghani said in a message released by the presidential palace.

"This attack will not remain without response, we will retaliate." Authorities declared Tuesday as a day of national mourning.

Several education centres have been attacked over the years by extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS). Last week at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul that was claimed by IS.

NATO in Afghanistan condemned the latest carnage.

"Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school. #NATO stands firmly behind all efforts to stop violence," NATO envoy Stefano Pontecorvo said on Twitter. Violence has surged in recent weeks despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the government that started in Qatar in September.