Chohan out, Firdous in

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and appointed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as his Special Assistant on Information.

Two other Punjab Ministers – Mehr Aslam and Zawar Hussein – have also been removed over “poor performance”.

Chohan, however, will remain in the cabinet as Minister for Colonies. The decision was taken within days after Imran Khan's surprise visit to Lahore in which he had chaired different meetings and assessed performance of different departments.

This is the second time that Chohan has been removed as minister for information. He lost his portfolio first time last year following a controversial statement that hurt the sentiments of Hindu community in Pakistan.

His name was also attributed to different controversies, including allegedly using his influence on the Pindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education officials to get marks for his son in the intermediate practical exams, as well as his pungent remarks against the political rivals which, according to some party members, were not in line with the party policy.

However, he remained an active member of the cabinet in his second tenure and remained in the forefront in countering the criticism of PML-N and other opposition parties.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had served as PML-Q MNA on reserved seats between 2002 and 2007. She won the 2008 National Assembly election from Sialkot on a PPP ticket defeating former NA Speaker Ch Ameer Hussein. She joined the PTI in later years. She had also contested the 2018 elections but lost with a big margin from Sialkot and was later made PM's Special Assistant on Information. She was removed from the office later. Mehr Aslam, Minister for Cooperative, is a senior politician from Jhang district but sources say he was removed over “poor performance”. His removal has also been viewed as a bold step by PM Imran, as he is the first member of the cabinet who made to the Punjab Assembly as an independent.

Zawar Hussein, Minister for Prisons, who was considered a part of the lobby of Jahangir Khan Tareen, was also removed over “poor performance”. Zawar was elected from Lodhran, the same area which falls in the former constituency of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

This decision is also being viewed as a reflection of the widening gulf between old friends. Jahangir Tareen had played a key role in winning the support of independent candidates to help form the PTI government.

Meanwhile, commenting on the removal of Mr. Chohan from the Buzdar cabinet, senior journalist and analyst Irshad Bhatti said, "He did not know that one of the ministerial portfolios had been taken back from him despite that he was information minister. Dr Sahiba tweeted, 'I am greatly humbled and honored with the confidence that my great leader Imran Khan has shown in myself and my ability' though last time when she was removed as SAPM on information, she tried hard to meet the prime minister but there was no success. A great effort was made to stop her from addressing a press conference."

In another tweet, he said, "I have to ask the govt if there's any development with regard to the allegations against Firdous Ashiq Awan on the basis of which she was removed as the SAPM."