How dangerous is ‘treason narrative’?

In Pakistan’s charred political history, the rulers often used ‘treason narrative’ against their political opponents and there is a long list but such debate in the past never helped us, rather we paid a heavy price.

We have a habit of not learning from the past. In the recent weeks, some of the controversial speeches of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against the Establishment followed by the recent statement of former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq have generated this debate and the government is considering some more cases of sedition against them.

This has only added to the ongoing debate over the role of the Establishment in political matters and it appears as the political temperature is likely to go up in the coming days and weeks.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and JUP leader Maulana Anas Noorani have joined the ‘traitors’ club.’ The sooner this debate ends the better for Pakistan otherwise it will take us to nowhere.

It will be interesting to see how Punjab would react and respond to PML (N) in the coming weeks and months as PDM and PML (N) intend to make the big province as battle ground as the PTI has decided to develop the treason narrative against them.

While Ayaz Sadiq should not have given such an irresponsible statement, it would be naïve to generate a treason debate by the government.

Former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s statement generally drew criticism from all sides, but the way the government is trying to build the political temperature against PML (N) and the latter’s decision to stand behind Sadiq and its leader Nawaz Sharif, this debate is far from over.

The more dangerous move was displaying of banners and posters against him. The PML (N) in a counter-campaign put up posters against Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry for his reaction to Sadiq and passed controversial remarks which were exploited by the Indian media.

The military reacted sharply to Sadiq’s statement ISPR DG Major General Iftikhar Babar clarified that the decision to release captured Indian pilot Abbinandan was a collective one taken by the civil and military leadership.

While our leaders take Indian media more seriously than perhaps the Indian themselves and apparently fell in the ‘trap’ and started accusing each other by giving titles such as traitor, Indian agent and Modi Ka Yar.

We often get confused over treason and sedition. Under the Constitution, Article VI applies only on those who abrogate, suspend or put the Constitution in abeyance, sedition case or case for breaching Official Secret Act could be registered. Some ministers even wanted a ban on the PML(N) and proposed reference in the Supreme Court.

The PTI leadership wanted to drag this debate and gave hype to the ‘treason narrative’ in a bid to counter Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ongoing campaign though its next public meeting still three weeks away.But, the PML(N) decision to hold its own public meetings in Punjab to counter PTI’s ‘treason narrative’ against them could lead to any untoward incident in the name of ‘patriotism.’

The way banners and posters against Ayaz Sadiq and Fawad Chaudhry displayed helped the India biased media only and they would exploit these developments in their favour.

PML(N) has already started feeling the pain as in the last two days cracks started appearing in the party. Its Balochistan chapter led by former Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baluch are likely to revolt while some party leaders from Punjab also intend to leave the party.

What was more surprising was the approach adopted by the PML(N) leadership. Instead of addressing their grievances regarding the last Quetta public meeting, the party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said “If Mr Qadir Baluch wants to resign it’s up to him.” The PML high command met in Lahore on Sunday and discussed the ongoing debate and dissent within its own rank and file.

Without a reasonable doubt Pakistan took a matured position over Pulwama and it was a collective decision of civil and military leadership to release captured Indian pilot Abbinandan. Thus, the disclosure made by otherwise cool and sensible politician and former speaker Ayaz Sadiq was irresponsible even if it meant for Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Had he immediately corrected it and withdrawn, the situation would have cooled down.

But, it is also true that since former prime minister and PML (N) leader Nawaz Sharif took a hard line against the Establishment the government and the PTI leaders attacked him and other PML leaders as ‘Modi Ka Yar’ and particularly targeted them for been ‘soft’ against arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan.

PML (N) leaders launched the counter-attack and declared that the government brought legislation to facilitate the Indian spy. Mr Ayaz Sadiq should withdraw his statement unconditionally and PTI leaders should stop pushing the opposition to the wall. His statement on Saturday may not help but would further generate the debate.

Perhaps, PTI government wants to take political advantage out of the situation by targeting PML(N in particular and branding them as ‘traitors’ for playing in the hands of Indians while the PML leadership led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went too far in his attack on the Establishment.

The way our leaders have discussed Indian spy Kulbhushan and blamed each other for going ‘soft’ on him only damaged our own position.

PTI blamed Nawaz Sharif for not even mentioning his name in any of his speech, while the PML(N) attacked the government for bringing legislation to please him and the Indian government.

This certainly did not help Pakistan’s position. The opposition knows well that the government is only following the directives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and it has nothing to do with getting soft or hard in his case. But, when ministers accused opposition, particularly PML(N), of not mentioning Kulbhushan’s name they should also expect the counter-attack.

Nawaz Sharif has been under attack since long for supporting Indian narrative and has been branded as Indian agent. No Pakistani political leader could even think of going as far as former President General Pervez Musharraf went in Agra to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The PMLN) leaders also went too far in accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of allegedly celebrating Narendra Modi’s victory and held him responsible for what happened in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Pakistan captured Indian pilot Abbinandan and later released him after its civil and military leadership took a matured decision and earned respect from all over the world. He was released from a position of strength not as sign of weakness. Even the opposition was on board on this issue.

What former speaker National Assembly and a prominent PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said the other day in the National Assembly was highly irresponsible and many were not expecting such a statement from an otherwise mature politician.

The issue became a matter of debate and the government immediately linked it to the opposition's ongoing anti-government campaign and particularly Nawaz Sharif’s back to back speeches against the Establishment.

Pakistan has a charred political history in which declaring opponents as ‘traitor’ is nothing new but, it has damaged us more than serving any purpose. Many top leaders in the past faced sedition charges. Parties like Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP) and National Awami Party (NAP), were banned and their leaders were put behind the bars but they all turned out to be patriotic Pakistanis.

There was a time when even demanding provincial autonomy was considered as ‘treason’ and then East Pakistan was a classic example. Our policies and irresponsible political behaviour pushed Bengali leadership like Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman to a position where he left with no choice but to go for Bangladesh.

Both Mujeeb and G.M.Syed were from Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and pro-Pakistan. But, unlike Mujeeb the Jeay Sindh leader could not generate public support and his politics was countered by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Syed too wanted Sindhu Desh and at times even General Zia softened his stance against him after he opposed MRD movement.

Pakistani as a nation loves its armed forces and also stood united like a rock when it came to the issue of national security and in war times. They fought war against terrorism fully backed by the political leadership. Over 70,000 people had died in this war including our soldiers and officers, common men and political leadership like former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The criticism is only confined to the political role and it too has a history of political engineering and political management in making and breaking the governments.

One could keep discussing these issues both inside and outside the Parliament but, important at the moment is to stop calling each other traitors, Indian agents or Modi ka yar, which only suits BJP and irresponsible Indian media.

But, as the situation stands today, it appears as PTI and PML(N) have decided to have a decisive round and Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going to give up and is likely to go hard on opposition.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang

Twitter:@MazharAbbasGEO