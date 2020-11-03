close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

Cheques for poor, widows

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

KASUR: The Social Welfare Department and the Baitul Maal organised a function to distribute relief cheques among poor, widows and disabled persons at Tehsil Council Hall. Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Hussain Cheema, District Population Welfare

Officer Israr Ahmed Anjum, and others attended the function.

Latest News

More From Pakistan