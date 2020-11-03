Cheques for poor, widows

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: The Social Welfare Department and the Baitul Maal organised a function to distribute relief cheques among poor, widows and disabled persons at Tehsil Council Hall. Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Hussain Cheema, District Population Welfare
Officer Israr Ahmed Anjum, and others attended the function.