NAB begins probe against father of Abid Sher Ali

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against former PML-N MNA Ch Sher Ali, father of Abid Sher Ali, sources said Monday. The former lawmaker is accused of abusing his authority as MNA. Sources said Ch Sher Ali is accused of giving government land on favoritism. It was learnt that a textile mill was established on the 800 kanal land of the Punjab government by a private person on lease which later shut down.