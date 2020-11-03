Dacoit killed in police ‘encounter’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ here on Monday. Complainant Hanif of Chak 263/GB informed Rajana police that three outlaws snatched cash from him. To it, the police chased the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, one dacoit was killed while two others fled. The killed dacoit was later identified as Nisar Ahmad of Chak Bhojian, Okara. The dead body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. District police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that the dacoit was killed by the firing of his accomplices. He told that the killed dacoit was wanted by Bahalak (Faisalabad) and Gogera (Okara) police in dacoity-cum-rape, kidnapping and a number of robbery cases.

Man held for killing milkman: Gojra police on Monday traced the blind murder of a milkman of Kacha Gojra who was shot dead when he was going to sell milk on his motorcycle a month ago. The police said that through geo fencing of the murder place, accused Tariq alias Kaloo Jat of Chak 311/JB was arrested for killing Muhammad Ashraf. The accused told police that he had a monetary dispute with the deceased.