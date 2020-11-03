close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
November 3, 2020

Demos against France

November 3, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Doctors and lawyers on Monday separately staged demonstrations against the French government for publication of blasphemous sketches here. A number of doctors under the leadership of a medical college principal took out a rally in front of the DHQ Hospital while lawyers gathered in front of the Sessions Court and chanted slogans against the French President. The speakers demanded the government end ties with the France.

