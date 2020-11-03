Demos against France

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Doctors and lawyers on Monday separately staged demonstrations against the French government for publication of blasphemous sketches here. A number of doctors under the leadership of a medical college principal took out a rally in front of the DHQ Hospital while lawyers gathered in front of the Sessions Court and chanted slogans against the French President. The speakers demanded the government end ties with the France.